CRD gives $118,000 financial boost to local arts organizations

The Capital Regional District Arts Commission approved $118,450 in funding towards 14 local non-profit arts organizations. Grant recipients will offer various events, both in-person and virtually, throughout the year. Some of the events include an experimental musical and performance art festival, the Victoria BC Ska and Reggae Festival, the Sooke Fine Arts Show, and more. (Black Press Media file)

The Capital Regional District is financially uplifting non-profit arts organizations through project grants.

More than $118,000 in funding has been approved for 14 local arts organizations, to help boost events and programming for the year, through the CRD Art Commission’s Arts & Culture Supports Service.

Grant recipients will offer various events, both in-person and virtually, throughout the year. Some of the events include an experimental musical and performance art festival, the Victoria BC Ska and Reggae Festival, the Sooke Fine Arts Show, and more.

“Given the evolving challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, planning arts programming right now takes equal parts creativity, tenacity and foresight,” stated commission chair Jeremy Loveday in a news release.

“These organizations have stepped up to the plate, developing programming that not only brings the region together in celebration of the arts, but also provides necessary safety protocols and contingency plans.”

The upcoming deadline for project grant applications is April 22 at 4:30 p.m.

To view the full list of this year’s recipients, or to submit a grant application, visit crd.bc.ca.

