Blue-green algae at Swan Lake, taken back in Sept. 2013. The CRD is warning visitors to Thetis Lake Regional Park of a similar bloom at Prior Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD, Island Health warn of toxic algae at Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal

Drinking water containing the algae can be fatal to dogs

The Capital Regional District and Island Health are warning residents of a blue-green algae bloom in Thetis Lake Regional Park.

The CRD said the bloom is at Prior Lake, and the algae is a known toxin producer. Drinking water containing the algae, which produces cyanotoxins, can cause symptoms including headaches and abdominal pain, and can be fatal to dogs.

Park visitors are advised to avoid swimming at Prior Lake and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking or swimming in the lake.

The algae typically produces a visible blue-green sheen appearing as surface scum on water. However not all blooms are easy to see and toxins can be present even when a bloom is not visible.

For more information on the park or on algae blooms, visit crd.bc.ca.

CRD, Island Health warn of toxic algae at Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal

