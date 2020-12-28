CRD looking for family of senior poodle found in Saanich with collar, dragging leash

Victoria Animal Control Services is hoping the owner of a senior dog found on Christmas Day will come forward. (Facebook) Victoria Animal Control Services is hoping the owner of a senior dog found Dec. 23 will come forward. (ROAM/Facebook)

An elderly poodle is safe in the home of an animal shelter employee after she was found running loose in Saanich on Wednesday.

‘Maria’ as she’s been dubbed by Capital Regional District (CRD) animal shelter staff, made quite a stir online when her photo was shared by Facebook group ROAM, which works to reunite missing pets with their families.

The miniature poodle mix was found in Saanich on Dec. 23 near the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and Braefoot Road. She was wearing a silver collar and dragging a black leash.

The dog was taken in by an employee of the CRD Animal Shelter so she wouldn’t be alone over the holidays.

“She is a very friendly dog,” said chief bylaw officer Don Brown. “It’s weird to find a dog running loose with a collar and a leash.”

Brown said the CRD will continue to look for the poodle’s family in the coming days, but if she isn’t claimed she will go up for adoption. He estimates her to be 14 or 15 years old. She has some dental issues but is otherwise healthy.

“There’s already been a lot of interest,” he said.

The ROAM post has been shared more than 1,000 times since it was posted Dec. 26.

Leslie Steves, ROAM administrator, said police were called to perform wellness checks in the area after ‘Maria’ was found, in order to ensure no one had fallen or been injured while walking the dog.

If you have information about ‘Maria’ the poodle and her family, call the CRD Animal Shelter at 250-658-5745 or call ROAM at 778-977-6265.

