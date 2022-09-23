CRD plans for Colwood dementia care facility clear another hurdle

Plans for a senior care facility in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood took a step forward on Wednesday, as the Capital Regional District Board approved its 2023 provisional financial plans.

The plans confirmed funding for the long-planned dementia care facility on a piece of land already owned by the CRD Hospital Board, located on Metchosin Road near the future site of the Royal BC Museum Collections and Archives Building, according to a news release from the City of Colwood.

According to the hospital board’s provisional budget, $3,806,100 has been earmarked for the facility in 2023. A total of $67,108,200 is being allocated from the hospital board for the project, representing 30 per cent of the total project cost. In October 2021, the project’s total cost was pegged at $205 million.

The proposed 306-bed facility, consisting of four three-storey buildings, will be designed to resemble a village and will feature amenities like a hair salon, bistro, and coffee shop for residents to enjoy. Childcare facilities for both residents and staff will also be on site.

The design has been shown to support resident independence, social connections, and overall wellness, according to the release.

READ MORE: $205-million dementia care neighbourhood coming to Colwood

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Capital Regional DistrictSeniorsWest Shore