CRD removes harmful invasive plants from regional parks

As a result, three formerly closed campsites have been reopened to the public

Capital Regional District parks staff have been working diligently to remove invasive species, such as carpet burweed, from local parks.

With specialized training in invasive species management and removal techniques, including spot burning with tiger torches, the Stewardship Team has worked closely with volunteers to remove harmful species from the area.

These efforts have successfully removed and managed carpet burweed in Jordan River Regional Park. As a result, three formerly closed campsites have been reopened to the public.

Carpet burweed is a highly invasive species that can quickly take over the ground and displace native plants. Its sharp “burr” can also easily stick to people and pets, making it a nuisance for park visitors. Removing this harmful plant will allow native plants to thrive and restore the park’s ecological balance.

Visitors can help prevent the plant’s spread by staying on trails and regularly checking shoes and pets’ paws.

RELATED: Give hogweed a giant berth



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CRDSookeWest Shore