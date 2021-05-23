CRD replacing Saanich playground with new nature play area

The playground at Hamsterly Beach on Elk Lake was closed in mid-May so crews could begin dismantling the old structure to make way for a new nature playground. (Image via the Capital Regional District)

A new playground is coming to Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park.

The Capital Regional District has begun replacing the play structure at the beach with a new nature playground. To prepare for construction, the playground was closed May 13 so crews could begin dismantling the existing structure. The new play area is expected to be completed in the fall.

Beach-users are reminded to be careful around the equipment and construction workers.

Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park Hamsterly Playground Replacement – The Hamsterly Playground is being replaced with a new nature playground, the current structure will be dismantled starting May 13 to prepare for construction https://t.co/Cf6CKliH6m #crdalert — CRD (@crd_bc) May 11, 2021

READ ALSO: Spike in thefts from vehicles, smashed windows in Saanich prompt police reminder

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDparks