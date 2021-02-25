CRD sewer work brings delays to Galloping Goose Trail

From Feb. 25 to April 30, the Galloping Goose Trail will be reduced to a single lane between Gorge Road East and Burnside Road East for a Capital Regional District sewer line renewal project. (Map via the Capital Regional District)

Commuters using the Galloping Goose Trail from now until the end of April are asked to plan ahead and expect delays near Cecelia Ravine Park as a result of a Capital Regional District (CRD) sewer line restoration project.

Starting Feb. 25, a section of the Galloping Goose Trail between Gorge Road East and Burnside Road East will be reduced to a single lane as work begins the renew the Northwest Trunk sewer line which runs along the trail through the park.

READ ALSO: Victoria hit with slew of anti-bylaw graffiti

According to the CRD, the Northwest Trunk sewers – which carry wastewater to the new treatment plat at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt – are made of concrete and are nearly 50 years old. An inspection was undertaken two years ago and determined that the pipes were badly corroded. The upcoming work will include the installation of a fiberglass liner to prevent further damage.

Parts of Cecelia Ravine Park – including a section of the parking lot and an area near the playground – will also be impacted by the project. Both areas will be fenced off so crews can access the sewer line, according to a release from the City of Victoria.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria wastewater treatment project up and running in Esquimalt

However, park-users “will continue to have access to the playground at all times,” the release states. “For your safety, please stay clear of the work area and follow any requests from the on-site supervisor.”

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by April 30.

For more information on the project, visit crd.bc.ca.

