CRD shuts down camping at Jordan River

Campers have to pack up their tents – the Jordan River Regional Park campground was closed indefinitely by the Capital Regional District on Wednesday morning.

CRD officials say they cannot meet contract tracing requirements in line with a provincial public health order.

“We don’t have somebody down there who can be collecting addresses, phone numbers, names and more all day,” said Jeff Leahy, the CRD’s senior manager of regional parks. “Given that there’s already a low demand for camping during this time of the year and these are first-come, first-serve sites, we had to close the campground.”

The popular camping spot is usually open to surfers and campers throughout the year.

Jordan River Regional Park is the only campground owned and open by the CRD at the time of the provincial health order kicking in. Island View Beach Regional Park in Saanichton and the Sooke Potholes Regional Park are closed for the season.

The Jordan River campground washrooms will remain open.

Last week, Island Health ordered all owners of campgrounds and RV parks to collect phone numbers and names of visitors in case of an outbreak. Leahy said the closure would be indefinite, as the public health order does not have an expiration date.

