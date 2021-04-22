CRD transportation committee wants study on West Shore to Victoria ferry

The Capital Regional District (CRD) transportation committee voted April 21 to ask for a full feasibility study on a passenger ferry between the West Shore and downtown Victoria.

“In a region surrounded by water, it would be irresponsible not to fully explore the feasibility of marine travel as one approach to addressing traffic congestion and achieving our active transportation and clean energy goals,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin, a member of the committee.

Two years ago BC Ferries commissioned SNC Lavalin to do an initial study, which found that a passenger ferry from Royal Bay in Colwood to Ship Point in downtown Victoria could help reduce traffic congestion and promote transit use, thereby reducing dependence on cars as a mode of commute.

The ferry is also looked to as a potential boon for the economy and tourism industry.

Royal Bay has undergone a profusion of development, with thousands of more homes and an upgraded waterfront in the neighbourhood’s future plans.

The transportation committee’s recommendation will be submitted to the full CRD board at the May 12 meeting.

The province and other partners would then be petitioned to undertake the study.

