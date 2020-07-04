CRD warns of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake Regional Park

Visitors advised to avoid swimming in lake, keep pets out of water

The CRD has issued a warning about a blue-green algae bloom in Prior Lake at Thetis Lake Regional Park. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

Visitors to Thetis Lake Regional Park are being advised to stay out of the water and keep animals on a leash due to a toxic algae bloom.

The Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, said there is a blue-green algae bloom at Prior Lake which is located at Thetis Lake Regional Park.

According to the CRD, the algae usually produces a blue-green sheen which appears as surface scum on the water. Not all blooms are easily spotted and toxins can still be present in the water even if a bloom isn’t visible. The CRD said blooms are also unpredictable and can occur at any time.

Blue-green algae is a known cyanotoxin producer. If water containing cyanotoxins is ingested, it could cause a range of symptoms including headaches and abdominal pain in humans and lethal liver damage in dogs.

Visitors to the park are being advised to avoid swimming in the lake and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking the water or swimming in it.

