The CRD has issued a warning about a blue-green algae bloom in Prior Lake at Thetis Lake Regional Park. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

CRD warns of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake Regional Park

Visitors advised to avoid swimming in lake, keep pets out of water

Visitors to Thetis Lake Regional Park are being advised to stay out of the water and keep animals on a leash due to a toxic algae bloom.

The Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, said there is a blue-green algae bloom at Prior Lake which is located at Thetis Lake Regional Park.

READ ALSO: Toxic algae near Kamloops, possibly linked to cattle deaths, sick dogs

According to the CRD, the algae usually produces a blue-green sheen which appears as surface scum on the water. Not all blooms are easily spotted and toxins can still be present in the water even if a bloom isn’t visible. The CRD said blooms are also unpredictable and can occur at any time.

Blue-green algae is a known cyanotoxin producer. If water containing cyanotoxins is ingested, it could cause a range of symptoms including headaches and abdominal pain in humans and lethal liver damage in dogs.

Visitors to the park are being advised to avoid swimming in the lake and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking the water or swimming in it.

READ ALSO: Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CRDThetis LakeView Royal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Just Posted

CRD warns of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake Regional Park

Visitors advised to avoid swimming in lake, keep pets out of water

Saanich police, pound respond to possible cougar sighting

Cougar possibly seen in area of 4500-block of Chatterton Way

Saanich police investigate ‘serious collision’ on Pat Bay Highway

Traffic diverted for almost three hours

New exhibit at Point Ellice House examines history of waste, water and privilege

Night soil scavengers in the 19th century would collect human waste and dump it around the city

Sooke and T’Sou’ke Nation receive financial boost for projects

Provincial, federal governments invest millions towards Greater Victoria infrastructure

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

Most Read