CRD warns of wastewater overflows contaminating Greater Victoria beaches

The Capital Regional District (CRD) advises residents to avoid certain shorelines in Saanich and Oak Bay contaminated by wastewater discharge on Monday night after hours of heavy rain.

The CRD issued the warning after the shorelines along Rutland Road in Oak Bay and Seaview Road in Saanich – including Cadboro Bay beach – were affected by stormwater and wastewater overflows overnight.

READ ALSO: Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Public health advisory signs will be posted at the affected beaches until the CRD, Island Health and the surrounding municipalities confirm that enterococci levels in water samples fall below the 70CFU/100mL limit for safe recreation.

For updates on the state of the waters surrounding the South Island, visit crd.bc.ca and follow the CRD on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Wind continues to cancels Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings Tuesday

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

B.C. windstormCapital Regional District