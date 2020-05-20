Credit card scammer nets $800 in Oak Bay

Police also called for stolen package, missing medic alert bracelet

A gift card scammer scored $800 in Oak Bay last week as the Google Play card scam makes the rounds.

On May 12 the Oak Bay Police Department received a report of a Google Play Card fraud after a complainant was defrauded of $800.

The complainant started a new job and received an email that appeared to be from her new boss requesting she purchase Google gift cards for a client. The employee confirmed later the supervisor did not send the email and it was a scam.

The gift card scam is prominent right now. It starts with an email where thieves pose as someone the recipient knows and are phishing for personal, financial, and other private information and can include requests for gift cards.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn of gift card fraud after resident falls victim to scam

Google asks users to remember two important things: first, it can never be used for any purpose other than downloading content from the Google Play Store. Second, buyers must protect the number on the back of the card like cash. No one will ever have a genuine reason to ask for that number.

According to the Anti-Fraud Centre, by the end of March, Canadians had reported nearly 13,000 cases of fraud in 2020 and $15.8 million in total losses this year.

On May 11, Oak Bay police received a report regarding a package stolen from a porch. The homeowner had left the package for UPS to pick up.

The Oak Bay Police Department was also called May 14 for an assault between a landlord and tenant. The suspect was arrested for assault and conditions not to contact the victim.

On May 17, the department received a report of a lost sterling silver Medical Alert bracelet. Anyone who locates one can contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 and refer to file #2020-1553.


Oak Bay Police Department

Most Read