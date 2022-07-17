BC Ferries has cancelled the 8 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen and the 10 p.m. departing Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crew shortage causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

8 p.m. sailing departing for Tsawwassen and 10 p.m. sailing departing for Swartz Bay cancelled

Crew shortages have cancelled two sailings between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver for Sunday evening.

BC Ferries has cancelled the 8 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen and the 10 p.m. departing Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” reads a statement from BC Ferries.”The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew. That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately.”

BC Ferries announced the cancellations Sunday afternoon.

