Crews battle West Kelowna fire from land, sky and water

UPDATE: 4:30p.m.

The structure fire in West Kelowna is now under control.

One RV at Summer Beach lots was completely destroyed and was the only structure involved.

The flames spread to the top of a nearby hill but was extinguished by the helicopter and ground crews.

“It was a spectacle, as the highway was busy… We are asking that if you see smoke stay out of our way,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

Crews responded to the blaze with a fire-boat, trucks and a helicopter. BC Wildfire responded to the incident.

“It was lucky the helicopter was able to get in and bucket with the boaters on the lake,” said Brolund.

The fire came within 100 metres of a home but crews were able to protect that home. Six residences were evacuated, said Brolund.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

The fire spread up the hill and now appears to be extinguished.

Fire crews are on the hillside monitoring the situation.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Structures ignited on West Bank First Nation land shortly before 3 p.m. on July 19.

Kelowna RCMP have requested that bystanders, particularly boaters, avoid the area.

Nearby building managers have been instructed to pack a go-bag by RCMP.

The wind is picking up which is causing concern.

A helicopter is bucketing water.

Original:

Structures ignited on West Bank First Nation land shortly before 3 p.m. on July 19.

At least two structures at the base of cemetery access road off Okanagan Lake are on fire.

Visible flames can be seen coming from the structures.

Cooper, a local boater, reports that the fire is spreading uphill.

The smoke is visible from Kelowna, across Okanagan Lake.

Five West Kelowna fire halls have been deployed and Kelowna Fire Department is on scene with a boat which is pumping water on the blaze.

A helicopter carrying water is bucketing the fire.

The cemetery access and Old Ferry Wharf Road is closed while emergency crews are on site.

