Crews battling large structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Emergency crews are battling a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.
Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.
The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
