Crews clear vehicles stranded on Hwy 7 early Friday morning

Dozens of vehicles towed from landslide zone remain parked in Agassiz

The Trout Creek Bridge near Sasquatch Provincial Park has been destroyed by floods along Rockwell Drive this past week. Residents along the District of Kent road have been evacuated as recovery begins there and along Highway 7 outside of Agassiz. (Photo/John Coles)

Over the course of several hours early Friday morning, the vehicles trapped along the Lougheed Highway between Hope and Agassiz have been moved.

A spokesperson with the Agassiz RCMP has confirmed a number of vehicles have been towed to the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre parking lot in Agassiz. By mid-morning, the CRCC’s parking lot was still mostly full. While the vehicles had clearly been through rough, muddy weather, most appeared to be intact and relatively undamaged.

The Observer has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to acquire specific information on how drivers can retrieve their vehicles.

As of 10:30 a.m., Highway 7 west of Agassiz is open with one lane in each direction. Expect possible delays due to congestion.

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope is open to essential travel only, single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to watch for crews and ongoing vehicle recovery efforts. Properties along the 6500 block of Rockwell Drive are still under evacuation order.

The District of Kent and Village of Harrison Hot Springs remain under states of local emergency. District officials encourages residents to continue to limit household and business water and wastewater use for at least the next 24 hours as infrastructure continues to move storm water along.

More to come.

