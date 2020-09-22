UPDATED: Crews contain fire to attic of Central Saanich home

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Central Saanich

The Central Saanich Fire Department one scene at a structure fire on Genoa Place. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

A structure fire in Central Saanich Tuesday morning could have been far worse, had not been it for the actions of the homeowner.

Central Saanich Fire Chief Chris Vrabel said the fire in the 1900-block of Genoa Place off East Saanich Road could have been potentially “significant” in praising the response of the homeowner, the lone occupant of the building.

“But the early notification and the timely arrival of the fire departments limited the growth of the fire and damage to the house,” said Vrabel from the site of the fire, just before 11:30 a.m.

Crews are focusing their investigation on a bathroom ventilation fan, said Vrabel.

Vrabel added that the homeowner tried his best to extinguish the fire, when first noticed.

“But he did the right thing by calling 911 and exiting the structure,” said Vrabel.

Crews managed to limit the blaze to the attic space of the home.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

Crews from Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and North Saanich Fire Department joined Central Saanich crews, bringing up the total number of firefighters to 17.

“We are going to be on scene for a little while, just monitoring and making sure everything is safe and cleaned up,” he said.

