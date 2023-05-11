Emergency crews tend to a fuel spill on the Pat Bay Highway at Beacon Avenue in Sidney on May 11. (Sidney Fire/Twitter)

Crews mopping up ‘significant fuel spill’ on Pat Bay Highway in Sidney

Fire department asks drivers to use caution on Highway 17 near Beacon Avenue

Sidney fire warns drivers to watch for crews as they clean up a “significant fuel spill” on the Pat Bay Highway.

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department alerted drivers on social media Thursday around 9:30 a.m. as crews worked to clean of the fuel spill on Highway 17 near Beacon Avenue.

“Thank you for reducing speeds and keeping first responders safety in mind,” the tweet reads.

More to come…

Saanich Peninsula

