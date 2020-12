Vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, says fire department

Fire crews are responding to a fully engulfed vehicle fire on the Malahat.

The Malahat Volunteer Fire Department confirmed it is responding to a blaze in the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Okotoks Road.

Expect traffic delays in the area while emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

