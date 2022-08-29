UPDATE: Crews responding to fire in East Sooke

The fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. Monday

Crews have pinpointed the location and are at the scene of a fire near O’Brien Point in East Sooke Park this morning.

The fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. Monday, with firefighters from the East Sooke and Metchosin volunteer fire departments responding, said a spokesperson for the East Sooke Volunteer Fire Department.

The size of the fire has not been determined. Coastal Fire and Capital Regional District Parks rangers are on standby.

The winds were favourable and the perimiter was under control as of 10:20 a.m.

To report a wildfire, please telephone 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

bcwildfireEast SookeMetchosinWest Shore