Crews responding to sinking boat in Sidney

Crews are responding to a boat sinking in Roberts Bay off Sidney.

The Town of Sidney says there appear to be no injuries or deaths.

Spill response crews and the Canadian Coast Guard are on site.

A vessel has sunk in Roberts Bay. There appear to be no fatalities or injuries related to the incident. Spill response crews and Coast Guard are on site to contain the spill and minimize environmental impact as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/zMfJZhUJEa — Town of Sidney (@townofsidneybc) November 29, 2022

