The View Royal Fire Rescue station is seen March 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

One person in hospital related to View Royal house fire

Fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. at a house in the 2300 block of Evelyn Heights

One person is in hospital after a house fire broke out in a home in View Royal.

View Royal and Langford fire crews responded around 4:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 29) to calls about a house fire around the 2300 block of Evelyn Heights off of Creed Road, near Thetis Lake Regional Park.

View Royal fire chief Paul Hurst confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.

Langford fire chief Chris Aubrey said crews also looked into a couple of calls about smoke in Thetis Lake park but deducted they were due to smoke from the house fire.

Crews had been responding to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday (Aug. 27) in Thetis Lake Regional Park, which has since been extinguished. A portion of the park, Seymour Hill, remains closed for the time being.

West Shore fire crews also responded to a separate wildfire in Highlands in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park on Sunday (Aug. 28) evening at around 6 p.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Parts of Thetis Lake still closed after wildfire extinguished over weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordLangford Fire RescueTown of View RoyalView Royal Fire RescueWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 30 hours

Just Posted

The View Royal Fire Rescue station is seen March 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
One person in hospital related to View Royal house fire

East Sooke and Metchosin fire departments are on the scene of a fire at O’Brien Point. (File - Black Press Media)
Fire closes portion of park, trails in East Sooke

Anna Russell is running for Sooke district council in this fall’s municipal election. (Submitted)
Anna Russell announces bid for Sooke council

Orcas at play outside the Oak Bay Beach Hotel on Aug. 28. (Oak Bay Beach Hotel/Instagram)
Orcas at play keep residents watching waters off Oak Bay

Pop-up banner image