The Victoria Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 700-block of Queens Avenue.

Crews are at a multi-unit four-storey residential building operated by the Victoria Cool Aid Society. The fire has been extinguished but crews are still on site and are removing items from a second-floor unit.

