Crews working to rescue injured cyclist at Hartland Mountain Bike Park

The Saanich fire department is asking people on the trails near the Hartland Mountain Bike Park area to be aware as crews are working to rescue a injured cyclist.
Just before 6 p.m., the rescue was ongoing and crews had loaded the cyclist onto an all terrain vehicle and were transporting him to an ambulance.
Crews responded to the area around 4:30 p.m.
More to come
The injured Mountain biker has been safely loaded into the Trail Rescue unit with our Firefighters and @BC_EHS paramedics as they return to the ambulance 🚑 for further assessment.
— Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) April 6, 2021
