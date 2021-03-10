Crime Stoppers calls out suspect spotted stuffing sneakers in their pants at Saanich mall

Saanich police are calling for the public’s help identifying a suspect after someone was caught on camera stuffing shoes down their pants.

At about 2:30 p.m. on March 3, the person was caught on camera leaving Famous Footwear without paying for a pair of black and white Nikes.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers shared photos of the suspect on social media in hopes of identifying him. The images appear to be a man with short brown hair and facial hair, a black jacket, a grey shirt and a blue and green backpack.

“You liked the shoes so much that you didn’t even need to try them on, instead you put them down your pants and left the store without paying for them. Since they were Nike shoes, you thought to yourself ‘Just Do It, Just Steal Them’, but your mind should have said ‘Just Pay For Them’,” says the Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321, to make an make an anonymous report through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.com.

