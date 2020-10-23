Crime Stoppers looking for man who stole charity box from Saanich grocery store

Anyone with information asked to call Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for this man, who they say stole a charity box. (Facebook/Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking a man who stole a charity donation box from a grocery store.

The organization took to social media, posting photos of the suspect who made the “bad choice” to steal a Children’s Charity Donation Box from the Save-On-Foods at Tillicum Centre.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying the man.

READ ALSO: One man injured, Victoria police seek more suspects after Centennial Square brawl

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seek help identifying man selling drugs to youth

“It won’t be long before we have your name and we pass it along to the police and the outcome for your ‘bad choice’, will include a pair of handcuffs,” read the social media post.

If you know who this suspect is call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime