Crime Stoppers seeks nine people who dined and dashed at Victoria restaurant

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for nine people who left the restaurant with a “bill worth hundreds of dollars” after they dined and dashed.
According to a Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers Facebook post, each person had a meal and a few drinks at a restaurant in the 700-block of Hillside Avenue but left before paying the bill.
“As if the staff at the establishment haven’t had a tough enough time with COVID closures, you felt the need to steal from them too,” reads the post.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
