A shelf of drugs at a pharmacy in Quebec City on March 8, 2012. Critics of a major drug-price overhaul hope a new federal cabinet will put a temporary stop to the new regulations set to come into effect in January. The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board is set to change the way it sets a price cap on medicines in Canada in an effort to lower excessively expensive drug prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A shelf of drugs at a pharmacy in Quebec City on March 8, 2012. Critics of a major drug-price overhaul hope a new federal cabinet will put a temporary stop to the new regulations set to come into effect in January. The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board is set to change the way it sets a price cap on medicines in Canada in an effort to lower excessively expensive drug prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Critics hope Trudeau’s new cabinet will put a stop to drug-price regulation changes

Overhaul has drawn the disapproval of patient groups and drug manufacturers

Critics of a major drug-price overhaul hope a fresh federal cabinet will put a temporary stop to the new regulations set to take effect in January.

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board is set to change the way it sets a price cap on medicines in Canada in an effort to lower excessively expensive drug costs.

Several groups, including a coalition of eight Canadian life-sciences organizations, have written to government ministers to ask them to put off the changes pending more consultation, input from the new federal cabinet, and the resolution of several legal challenges.

The overhaul has drawn the disapproval of patient groups and drug manufacturers, as well as some pharmacists, doctors, academics and even provincial governments.

While most welcome more affordable drugs, some critics fear a drastic drop in the sticker price for medicines will make Canada an unattractive place to launch new products, which could leave life-saving therapies out of reach for Canadian patients.

Health Canada says the implementation of the changes has already been delayed several times, and the government is committed to increasing the affordability, accessibility and appropriate use of medicines for Canadians.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: As world waits for COVID-19 therapy, U.S. warily eyes Canada’s drug-price plans

RELATED: B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

DrugsFederal Politicspharmacare plan

Previous story
Victoria council to hear developer’s counter on Harris Green rental housing proposal
Next story
Drifting shipping containers leave Vancouver Island communities with many questions

Just Posted

(Graphic - B.C. Hydro)
UPDATE: Fallen tree cuts power to 533 at Jordan River

The water off Port Renfrew could be threatened without a federally-funded search and rescue and environmental response service in Port Renfrew, says the Pacheedaht First Nation. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Pacheedaht First Nation wants feds to expedite plans for marine rescue centre

The District of Sooke is on track to meet its 2021 budget, thanks in part to a building boom that has increased permitting revenues. (Sooke News Mirror files)
Construction boom padding Sooke revenues for 2021

An old picture depicts a crews line painting on the Malahat in 1950. It has been 110 years since what is now a highway was originally paved. (BC Transportation/Twitter)
Throwback Thursday: 110 years since crews paved the Malahat