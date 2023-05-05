Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

CRTC considers removing Fox News from cable packages, opens public comment form

This comes after an LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group sent the commission a letter slamming Fox News

The CRTC is looking for the public’s input into possibly removing Fox News from cable packages available in Canada.

The CRTC opened an application and comment form May 4 after Egale, a Canadian 2SLGBTQI advocacy group, sent an open letter in April to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission slamming Fox News after it featured Egale and a “prominent Canadian leader for trans rights and inclusion” on Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct show.

Carlson and Fox News “agreed to part ways” on April 24.

Egale said Carlson’s show, and Fox News’ programming, is in “clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks.”

It called for the CRTC to remove Fox News from its list of non-Canadian programming authorized for distribution in Canada.

Egale added Fox News “incites hate, violence, and discrimination in its programming against the 2SLGBTQI people and other equity-deserving communities.”

The public can submit comments online.

– With file from The Associated Press

