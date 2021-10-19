Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Package containing the drugs seized Oct. 11 from Matsqui Institution

Crystal meth with an estimated institutional value of $183,000 was seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on Oct. 11, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release states that a package containing the drugs was found “as a result of the vigilance of staff members” at the medium-security prison.

No details were released on exactly how and where the drugs were located.

CSC says it uses a number of methods to prevent drugs from entering its facilities. These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC works in partnership with police on any potential charges.

The agency runs a toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) to report drug use/trafficking and other concerning activities at federal prisons.

RELATED: Drugs seized at Matsqui Institution on same day inmate assaulted


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drugsprison

Previous story
Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River
Next story
VIDEO: Oak Bay waters a graveyard for sunken vessels as Songhees target 100 in coastal B.C.

Just Posted

Moe Sihota reflects on the impact his mentor Frank Mitchell had. (Photo courtesy of Moe Sihota)
Frank Mitchell remembered by colleagues for shaping political landscape in Esquimalt, Greater Victoria

A Victoria masseur arrested in May faces nine more sexual assault charges. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria masseur charged with 9 more counts of sexual assault

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

(Black Press Media file photo)
Teen driver clocked doing 119 km/h on Oak Bay residential street