Victoria Hospice nurse Brianne Ohl with Cycle of Life rider Matt Williams in the hospice rooftop garden. (Jen Cooper photo)

Cycle of Life Tour postponed, asks riders to cycle 200 km in own community

The 2020 Challenge will raise funds for numerous hospices on the Island

While the Cycle of Life Tour was postponed like many other events, that didn’t stop the riders from pedalling hard for hospice care.

This month, riders take on The 2020 Challenge, where they’re encouraged to commit to riding 200 kilometres in their own community.

“My ride is dedicated to a very special woman – my mother. In 2009, we lost her to cancer. If it wasn’t for an amazing team of palliative care doctors and nurses our time with her would have been cut even shorter. I am eternally grateful for the chance I had to properly say goodbye to someone who means so much to me,” said Matt Williams, a Victoria Hospice staff member volunteering to support the cause.

Williams’ challenge is to cycle 620 kilometres in July – the equivalent of 20 kilometres a day.

“While this month will be full of sweat and chain grease, it pales in comparison to the work hospices do day-in, day-out across our island,” he said.

Funds raised will go towards numerous Vancouver Island hospices. The ‘finish line’ celebration takes place virtually on July 20, but fundraising will continue as riders pedal their way into 2021. For more information visit cycleoflifetour.ca.

 

