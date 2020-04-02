Cycling advocates call for more pedestrian space, temporary bike lanes during pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo).

Cycling advocates call for more pedestrian space, temporary bike lanes during pandemic

An increase in foot traffic means transportation needs to be prioritized, advocates say

Cycling advocates are calling on the City of Victoria to open more roadway space to pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic.

With fewer cars on the street and less businesses open along main commercial areas, argued Corey Burger, spokesperson for the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition (GVCC), more people are taking to trails and sidewalks to get through their neighbourhoods, and to commute to any essential service jobs.

“On Sunday, for example, we saw the single busiest day of the year on the Galloping Goose Trail,” Burger said. “Usually Sunday is the slowest day of the week.”

The trails themselves can be narrow, meaning more space should be cordoned off near trail routes to allow for a spread of people to allow for social distancing.

Additionally, fewer people are inclined to take transit due to a restriction on social distancing, making cycling an alternative option.

READ ALSO: Victoria sees Canada’s first bicycle mayor

Opening up public space could look like using pylons to create temporary bike lanes throughout the region, says bicycle mayor Susan Stokhof.

“I think we need to open up one of the lanes on Douglas Street or Blanshard Street or somewhere in the city centre, and ideally it’s separated so everyone has enough space,” Stokhof said. “Cars don’t need to be in there right now because everything is closed, so why not cut transportation off except for what’s essential?”

Stokhof added that some of the protected bikes lanes in downtown Victoria are too narrow to begin with, let alone to allow people to practise social distancing.

“Having other options would keep people from funneling down one lane,” she said.

Burger suggested space should also be added around high-traffic areas, such as grocery stores.

READ ALSO: City asks horse carriages, bikes to share portion of downtown Victoria bike lane

He added that additional methods could be implemented across the region to help foot traffic stay healthy, including transitioning pedestrian-activated crosswalks to automatic crosswalks so people don’t need to touch the activation button.

“Every intersection that has the infrastructure in place for an activation button has the infrastructure to make it automatic, it just takes a flip of a switch,” he said.

Both Burger and Stokhof have written letters to Victoria council in regards to these measures, but have so far not received a response.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

bike lanesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers collect and deliver pet food across Greater Victoria during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
World COVID-19 update: Six million U.S. jobless claims; Russia sends U.S. medical aid

Just Posted

Volunteers collect and deliver pet food across Greater Victoria during COVID-19 pandemic

Richard Hawkes has ‘food coming out of his ears’ and would love to help those in need

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Cycling advocates call for more pedestrian space, temporary bike lanes during pandemic

An increase in foot traffic means transportation needs to be prioritized, advocates say

Sooke creates local business directory during COVID-19 pandemic

District’s community update asks residents for vigilance during crisis

West Shore RCMP seizes illegal drugs, imitation handguns in Colwood

One man and one woman arrested for weapons-related offences

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

World COVID-19 update: Six million U.S. jobless claims; Russia sends U.S. medical aid

Comprehensive update with COVID-19 news from around the world

Couple celebrates 61st anniversary through Vancouver Island seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19

Groups across B.C. are working together to create what they hope will help people affected by the pandemic

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ entertains home-bound kids in Cowichan Bay

Alora Killam, 16, played the part in musical two years ago

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

Most Read