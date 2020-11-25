Cyclist ‘doored’ on Oak Bay Avenue

A cyclist on Oak Bay Avenue was thrown from their bike when they were ‘doored’ by a driver at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to hospital and remains after she was struck by a driver opening their vehicle door this afternoon, said the Victoria Police statement.

Cyclist down on Oak bay ave, unclear why. Bystanders directing traffic and attending. Lots of older cyclists out today. Lets keep up the momentum towards protected bike lanes #yyj @GVCC @CityOfVictoria pic.twitter.com/Z4Mbh84q69 — daniel opden dries (@dopdendries) November 25, 2020

Local resident Matt Dell was a witness to the scene and saw the cyclist, a woman, lying on the ground.

He arrived by foot to see the cyclist on the ground getting attended to by bystanders. At least one other bystander was helping direct traffic before police and paramedics arrived.

“The woman was riding down the hill (towards Oak Bay), and the car was parked directly in front of Chamberlain Walk Hair Salon,” Dell said.

The cyclist appeared to have been knocked unconscious, Dell said.

A ticket was issued to the driver under B.C.’s new “dooring” legislation, facing a fine of $368.

Dooring occurs is when a driver or passenger opens a car door unsafely into the path of oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision or swerving.

