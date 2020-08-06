Cyclist injured in collision near Cordova Bay Golf Course, Mattick’s Farm

Saanich police were called to investigate a collision involving a cyclist and a driver near the Cordova Bay Golf Course on Aug. 6. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision on Cordova Bay Road on the morning of Aug. 6.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Saanich police were called to the 5300-block of Cordova Bay Road – near the Mattick’s Farm shopping centre and the Cordova Bay Golf Course – where a cyclist and a driver were involved in a collision.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said the cyclist sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics. He noted the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police did not say who was at fault.

