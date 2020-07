The Victoria Police Department is investigating a collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Blanshard and Finlayson streets. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a collision involving a cyclist and a motorist Wednesday morning.

VicPD traffic officers were called to the intersection of Blanshard and Finlayson streets for a report of the collision shortly after 7:30 a.m. on July 8.

According to police, the cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

