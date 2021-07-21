Cyclist with Airsoft handgun arrested in Saanich for breaching terms of probation

Police warn that replica guns are treated as real by officers until proven otherwise

Saanich Police Department warns that replicas of weapons are a danger to the public, and those who carry them. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

A bike section officer of the Saanich Police Department was on Carey Road around 5:15 p.m. on July 16, when he witnessed a cyclist commit two motor vehicle crimes.

Upon stopping and searching the individual, the officer on duty found a Glock handgun, later identified as an Airsoft gun, as well as a folding knife and a slingshot, Saanich PD stated in a release.

The cyclist, who was determined to have a collection of outstanding warrants and a court order prohibiting the possession of weapons, was arrested and faces recommended charges for breaching the conditions of his probation order.

Saanich police also stated in the release they continue to encounter replica firearms, particularly those resembling police-issue handguns. Such imitation weapons pose significant safety risk to the public and those carrying them, as police are trained to treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise, the release added.

While owning an Airsoft or replica firearm is not illegal, discharging them is prohibited in the District of Saanich.

