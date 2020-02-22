Damaged fire hydrant causes flood on Richmond Road

Saanich firefighter assumes it was a hit and run

Emergency crews were called to a flood caused by a damaged fire hydrant in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. (Black Press Media file photo)

Emergency crews were called to an early-morning flood on Richmond Road caused by a damaged fire hydrant.

Saanich police officers and fire crews responded to the call after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they saw that a fire hydrant in the 3500-block of Richmond Road had been “sheered right off,” explained Platoon Capt. David Elder. Based on the damage, he assumes a driver hit it and took off.

Municipal staff were called to control the flood and firefighters worked to protect the nearby homes from the water that was gushing out of the hole where the hydrant once stood.

The flood affected traffic but didn’t cause damage, Elder said, adding that the incident was reported quickly which helped reduce risks.

Water main floods can be a concern if there are electrical hazards nearby, Elder explained. He recommends reporting incidents like these by calling the local non-emergency line or 911 if there are immediate risks.

The flood has since been controlled and traffic resumed in the area, Elder said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Police Department for more information.

