Deadline Friday to take View Royal active transport plan survey

The Town of View Royal is seeking public input on its first-ever Active Transportation Network Plan, and time is running out.
The town’s first online survey is closing on July 22, and residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on what challenges currently exist for using active transportation such as walking, cycling or rolling in the community, which could be addressed in the plan.
The plan is part of the town’s efforts to shift the primary mode of transportation from vehicles to greener modes.
To complete the survey and learn more about the plan, visit viewroyal.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.