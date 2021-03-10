The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage as it investigates a homicide in Beacon Hill Park. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Death of woman in Beacon Hill Park deemed homicide: Victoria police

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

The death of a woman whose unresponsive body was found in Beacon Hill Park last week has now been deemed a homicide, Victoria police announced Wednesday.

Officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics attended the park shortly after 6 a.m. on March 3 after receiving a report about an unresponsive person. After attempting CPR on the woman, she was confirmed deceased.

VicPD’s major crime unit took over the investigation and, early this week, determined the woman’s death to be a homicide. They have now passed the investigation off to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

The homicide is not believed to be related to the fatal vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park on March 4 when one man died.

READ ALSO: One person dead after vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park

VIIMCU is asking for anyone who was in the following areas between the hours of 11 p.m. March 2 and 5 a.m. March 3 to call its information line at 250-380-6211: lower Cook Street near Beacon Hill Park, lower Douglas Street near Beacon Hill Park, Dallas Road between Douglas Street and St. Charles Street, or the area of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

VicPD said investigators are especially interested in dashcam footage. They do not believe there is a risk to the general public, but say the investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seeking witnesses of sudden death in Beacon Hill Park

 

