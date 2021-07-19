Debris trail leads Saanich police to impaired driver

A Nanaimo man is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

An early morning crash led Saanich police to a motorist who blew twice the legal limit while driving while prohibited.

Parked near the Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road intersection, two Saanich police officers heard a loud crash shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday (July 19). They drove towards the sound and found evidence a driver had crashed into the concrete centre island on Cedar Hill Cross Road. The officers followed a trail of debris and fluids to a parking lot on Ophir Street.

As they pulled into the lot, they witnessed a man get out of the driver’s seat and run from the vehicle, according to a release from the Saanich Police Department. One officer caught the man as he tried and failed to climb a nearby fence.

The officers then discovered the man was prohibited from driving and was in breach of prohibition stemming from a break and enter conviction. He also provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit.

The 36-year-old Nanaimo man faces charges including impaired operation of a vehicle, breach of probation and driving while prohibited.

Saanich Police Department