‘Decade-long dream’: Victoria Francophone Society tries to buy property for community centre

The Victoria Francophone Society is looking to buy the building at 1218 Langley Street. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

The Victoria Francophone Society is holding a fundraiser to purchase property for the first time and create a community centre.

The society is working to buy the building at 1218 Langley St., where they currently reside on the second floor.

“It’s time for us to secure our roots,” said Casey Edmunds, the society’s executive director. “We have a long history in Victoria, and we’ve been consistently trying to secure our own space. This has been a decade-long dream of ours.”

Edmunds says the building is valued between $2.2 million and $2.8 million.

“We’ve done an evaluation and so has the landlord.”

The non-profit is hoping to raise $200,000 from the community. They have also been submitting grants to the federal and provincial governments and approaching foundations for donations.

“We couldn’t expect the community to raise all the funding,” Edmunds added.

The society has raised over $60,000 so far, and the fundraising campaign runs until March 31.

“This is when we like to secure our intent to purchase the building with the landlord,” Edmunds said. “Then we can be a francophone hub for many other organizations.”

