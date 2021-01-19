Potential for snow in Greater Victoria after unusually wet December, January

Winter is on the way, says Environment and Climate Change Canada

If you’ve been wondering whether the weather’s been wetter, you’re not alone.

Greater Victoria area saw more rain in December and the pattern has continued into January, said Lisa Erven, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The total precipitation at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) for the month of December was 188. 4 mm, or about 30 per cent more than the normal average 142.5 mm. The Gonzales area totalled 171 mm, considerably more than the average of 108.9 mm. Although no records were broken, the total for December tipped the scales as the 13th highest on record.

January is off to a wet start as well, Erven noted.

“We’re already at 80 per cent (for the month),” Erven said. The total for January so far is 111.6 mm. compared to 143 mm for the entire month, based on the 30-year average. Gonzales, which typically sees 95 mm, has a total of 97.2 mm so far.

“We’ve been in a very wet pattern for December and the first two weeks of January. That’s the cumulative effect of storm after storm.”

While storm patterns that approach from the southwest tend to bring milder weather, there have been no ridges of high pressure to deflect them to the north or south, so B.C. has taken the brunt.

“We are heading into a major shift in weather patterns this week over the next seven days,” she noted.

A low-pressure system that’s approaching will result in lower temperatures and snow flurries or more rainfall by the weekend.

“People need to prepare for winter weather,” Erven warned. “It’s time to put on your snow tires, get the gloves and toques out and have the shovels ready.”

