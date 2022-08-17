Delays continue to plague recycling collection for fifth week in Greater Victoria

CRD renews call for residents to leave materials out past scheduled date

People in Greater Victoria are once again asked to be patient as recycling pick-up could see disruptions again this week.

The Capital Regional District said Wednesday (Aug. 17) that service delays could continue through Friday as its collection contractor, Emterra Environmental, continues to face staffing shortages. The CRD has been issuing alerts about curbside collection delays since July 21.

The CRD asks residents to leave materials at the curb if their recyclables haven’t been collected by 9 p.m. on their scheduled date. Emterra will attempt to recover materials this week where possible, the CRD said.

Those with items that aren’t picked up within 48 hours are asked to email their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

Recycling collection in recent weeks has been disrupted by the staffing issues at Emterra and the recent heat wave.

