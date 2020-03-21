The Capital Regional District is warning of delays and potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill. (Black Press Media file photo)

Delays, potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill

Public asked to hold off on visits to Hartland Landfill until COVID-19 pandemic subsides

The Capital Regional District is warning of delays and potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill as the public drop-off depot is experiencing significant customer volumes and precautionary measures are being put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the day on March 21, traffic control will be on-site and customers should expect long wait times and delays when trying to access the depot, according to the CRD. Residents are encouraged to store any excess waste and recycling materials at home or contact a commercial waste hauler or transfer station to deal with their excess waste volumes.

Hours of operation at the landfill remain the same. The CRD said the use of commercial waste hauling infrastructure is critical to safely dealing with waste generated during the public health crisis and is asking residents to consider holding off on their visit until after the COVID-19 risks subside.

READ ALSO: Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

In order for staff to follow best practices for social distancing and reduce staff and customer interaction, only two vehicles at a time will have access to the depot, only credit and debit payments will be accepted, no household hazardous waste (including paint, propane bottles and oils) will be accepted and no renovation waste will be accepted.

The CRD said there are other private garbage drop-off and recycling depots that are currently open in the region that residents may wish to use. The website, myrecyclopedia.ca, can be consulted for hours and locations.

“As conditions are rapidly evolving, residents are encouraged to call the facility operator directly to ensure that they remain open before heading to the facility,” the CRD said.

READ ALSO: Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Province permits proposed gravel quarry in Highlands
Next story
World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Just Posted

Delays, potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill

Public asked to hold off on visits to Hartland Landfill until COVID-19 pandemic subsides

Saanich woman recounts life of adventure and adversity

Juanita Harris credits her family support for being able to deal with numerous challenges

Saanich moves forward with food truck pilot program for this summer

Council will consider postponing to 2021 amid COVID-19 outbreak

West Shore gymnasts nab 10 golds in B.C. competition before season ended indefinitely

All future competitions are postponed until further notice

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre remains open for survivors through COVID-19 pandemic

Times of crisis can lead to increase in domestic violence, board of director member says

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

A powerlifting grandma, a dolphin rescue, a custody battle over a caboose and more

Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Cowichan Valley strata using yellow caution tape to tie neighbourhood together during crisis

A simple but effective solution to helping each other despite social distancing

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Most Read