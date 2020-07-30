Mayor Maja Tait, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open phase one of the DeMamiel Creek pedestrian crossing project. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

DeMamiel Creek pedestrian crossing opens

New pathway linked to Sun Run trail system

A new multi-use pathway for Sooke resident opened earlier this month linked to the Sun Run trail system in Sooke.

Phase 1 of the DeMamiel Creek pedestrian crossing project includes the construction of 250 metres of trail connection, expansion of sidewalks, and a new decorative crosswalk.

The Sun Run trail is one of three large trail systems in Sooke that include directional and wayfinding signage.

ALSO READ: So far, Sooke is weathering pandemic’s economic storm

Several years ago, the Sooke Program of the Arts Committee issued a call to artists to design symbols for each of the trails to be displayed on the signage.

A yellow sunfish was chosen as the symbol for the Sun Run.

Four options, using the sunfish design, were drawn up for a colourful crosswalk as a part of the DeMamiel Creek crossing project. Each of the four options was presented to Poirier Elementary School students, who chose the final design in a school-wide election.

“I’m proud of the work that has been done on this project,” Mayor Maja Tait said in a statement.

“Increased trail infrastructure benefits our residents and the environment, and by working closely with the students to implement their vision, we’ve opened a door for ongoing partnership as we plan for the future of our community.”

Known as Little River by the T’Sou-ke Nation, DeMamiel Creek runs from high in the Sooke Hills, passing through the areas of Pascoe Road, Helgesen Road, and between Sunriver, and Poirier Elementary and Journey Middle schools, before joining the Sooke River near the Sooke River Campground.

The multi-phased DeMamiel Creek pedestrian crossing project will connect the Sunriver neighbourhood with Sooke’s town centre by expanding multi-use trail corridors through the area and across DeMamiel Creek.

Phase 2 of the project will include 600 metres of gravel multi-use trail and a steel-wooden bridge.


