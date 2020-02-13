Demonstrations planned at 30 Victoria buildings on Friday

Demonstrators rallying in alignment with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are campaigning against the installation of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C., are planning a series of protests for Friday morning.

The group, largely comprised of Indigenous youth and allies who call themselves land defenders, has also conducted an 18-hour sit in at the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Jan. 21, a six-day camp on the steps of the BC Legislature, and the temporary closure of both the Johnson and Bay Street bridges. Similar demonstrations have been seen across Canada, including at ports in Vancouver.

The group packed up from the Legislature on Tuesday night following a heated day of protests which blocked people from accessing the Legislature for the throne speech.

READ MORE: VicPD says four assault victims identified in legislature rally allegations

Packing up didn’t mean giving up, however; on Friday Feb. 14 organizers are planning a multi-pronged demonstration at several BC government buildings on a day they’ve labelled as the “BC Government Shutdown.”

According to the group’s Facebook post, protests are planned from 8 a.m. to noon at 32 different locations, including ministerial offices, the Queen’s Printer at 563 Superior St., the BC Public Service Agency at 716 Courtenay Street, the Public Safety and Solicitor General at 711 Broughton St., several pension corporation locations and BC Employment Standard Branches.

VIDEO: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

According to online sign up sheets, 341 people have declared their interest in covering these areas. The Facebook group indicates that more than 760 people are going, with 1,400 people interested in the event.

