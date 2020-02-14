Demonstrators block government buildings across Greater Victoria

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs plan to gather at 30 Victoria buildings

Demonstrators rallying in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs came out in numbers again Friday at locations across Greater Victoria.

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are campaigning against the installation of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. Supporters across the province have spent the past several weeks conducting their own demonstrations.

In Greater Victoria that has included an 18-hour sit-in at the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Jan. 21, the temporary closure of both the Johnson and Bay Street bridges, and a six-day camp on the steps of the BC Legislature.

The group packed up from the legislature on Tuesday night following a heated day of protests which blocked people from accessing the legislature for the throne speech.

Similar demonstrations have been seen across Canada, including at ports in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Injunction granted allowing arrests at B.C. legislature in Victoria

READ MORE: VicPD says four assault victims identified in legislature rally allegations

VIDEO: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Organizers planned a multi-pronged demonstration at several B.C. government buildings on Friday, a day labelled as the “BC Government Shutdown.”

According to the group’s Facebook post, protests were planned from 8 a.m. to noon at 32 different locations, including ministerial offices, the Queen’s Printer at 563 Superior St., the B.C. Public Service Agency at 716 Courtenay St., the Public Safety and Solicitor General at 711 Broughton St., several pension corporation locations and B.C. Employment Standard Branches.

The demonstrations ended around 1 p.m. with a rally near City Hall. According to Victoria police none of the demonstrations affected traffic.

A tentative press conference has been scheduled for 7 p.m. at a location that has not been disclosed.

According to the online sign-up sheets, 341 people have declared their interest in covering these areas. The Facebook group indicated that more than 760 people would attend, with 1,400 people interested in the event.

– With files from Nicole Crescenzi

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are at government buildings across Greater Victoria Friday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

