Supporters of the group, Save Old Growth, are blocking the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford on Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Demonstrators blocking northbound Malahat traffic in Langford

Group calling for an end of all old-growth forest logging in B.C.

Demonstrators are blocking northbound Malahat traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway in Langford.

Save Old Growth said earlier Wednesday in a statement that its supporters will block the highway, and are demanding the provincial government legislate an end to all old-growth logging in B.C.

“After years of petitions, marches, and letter-writing campaigns to protect old-growth forests, it’s clear that we – the public – must enter into civil resistance to protect these ancient giants once and for all,” the group said in a statement.

The group called on the province to implement the Old Growth Review Panel’s recommendations in full.

The B.C. government has so far negotiated to protect 1.7 million hectares of the ancient forests, according to its most recent update.

Save Old Growth pointed to the forests being key carbon sinks that are needed to avoid an “ecological breakdown” that would affect millions of Canadians.

“This is not a big demand, we’ve only got 2.7 per cent of the productive old-growth left,” said Save Old Growth spokesperson Julia Torgerson.

