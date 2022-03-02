Destination Greater Victoria ramps up tourism marketing spend with $2.2 million campaign

Tourism association going all in for 2022 to attract more visitors to region

Destination Greater Victoria is looking to capitalize on the easing of COVID-19 measures this spring and summer by investing $2.2 million into drawing visitors to the region.

The tourism non-profit said the amount represents its largest-ever marketing campaign, which will target travellers in key markets throughout Canada and the U.S. and aim to help bring financial recovery to the region. It marks a doubling of its pre-pandemic spending of $1.1 million in 2019 and was made possible by significantly reducing overhead costs, increased visitation in summer and fall 2021, and strategic investments, the organization stated.

Beginning in March, the campaign will message leisure travellers in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary, Toronto, Washington state and California.

Overnight visitors from Metro Vancouver have an 80 per cent return rate, according to Destination Greater Victoria. Visitors from Seattle and San Francisco spend 70 per cent more than Canadian tourists, making them another core market.

Pre-pandemic, Alberta accounted for 17 per cent of Canadian visitors to the region, while Ontario accounted for 12 per cent. The organization has also pegged Toronto as a market for growth.

Marketing will be delivered through partnerships with ferries and airlines, sports sponsorships, digital advertisements and events. It will focus on Greater Victoria’s mild climate, boutique hotels, historic architecture and culinary scene.

The campaign wraps up Aug. 20.

