Detours set for intermittent closures of Lochside trail section in Saanich

Detours are available during intermittent closures of the Lochside Trail from Sept. 2 to 15. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)

Users of the Lochside Regional Trail are advised of intermittent closures now through Sept. 15.

The District of Saanich and the Capital Regional District will be repairing the trail slope between Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue during the planned two-week stretch.

Detour routes are available for the duration of the project, with pedestrians advised to go along Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

Cyclists will be redirected to go to Reynolds Road, then to Borden Street before rejoining the trail. The two northbound lanes on Quadra Street will be reduced to one lane to accommodate the cyclist detour.

