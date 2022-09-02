Detours are available during intermittent closures of the Lochside Trail from Sept. 2 to 15. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)

Detours are available during intermittent closures of the Lochside Trail from Sept. 2 to 15. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)

Detours set for intermittent closures of Lochside trail section in Saanich

Crews repairing trail slope from Quadra Street to McKenzie Avenue

Users of the Lochside Regional Trail are advised of intermittent closures now through Sept. 15.

The District of Saanich and the Capital Regional District will be repairing the trail slope between Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue during the planned two-week stretch.

Detour routes are available for the duration of the project, with pedestrians advised to go along Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

Cyclists will be redirected to go to Reynolds Road, then to Borden Street before rejoining the trail. The two northbound lanes on Quadra Street will be reduced to one lane to accommodate the cyclist detour.

READ: Transit riders can expect to see improvements on their trip to University of Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaTrails

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. kidnapper wanted on Canada-wide warrant disappears ahead of sentencing

Just Posted

Classrooms feature adjustable lighting and heating and cooling systems, among other amenities, seen here during a tour of the new PEXSISEN Elementary School in Langford Friday Sept. 2, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: PEXSISEN elementary ready to welcome Langford students

Our Place Society’s annual Hungry Hearts fundraiser is back and even more important than ever. Toque chef Nicholas Waters (left) and Joshua Allan prepare their dish for a previous edition of the fundraiser. (Black Press Media file Photo)
Timing is crucial as Our Place foodie fundraiser returns to Victoria

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Nicole Kowalczyk. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Family concerned for 43-year-old Nicole Kowalczyk

Detours are available during intermittent closures of the Lochside Trail from Sept. 2 to 15. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)
Detours set for intermittent closures of Lochside trail section in Saanich